Take A Look At 5 Best TWS Earbuds Under 5K

New Delhi: True wireless earbuds are the latest consumer technology that a large portion of the public admires. The budget truly wireless earbuds category is filled with several options. Let’s Find The Best Earbuds Under 5000 Available In India

1. JBL Wave 200 TWS (Rs-3,999)

Design

  • In-ear canal phone
  • In the Ear
  • Wireless

Features

  • Foldable Design
  • Inline Controls

Bluetooth

  • Version: 5.0
  • Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
  • Range: 10 meter

Battery

  • Battery Type: Li-ion
  • Talk time: 20 Hours
  • Charging time: 2 Hours

2. Realme Buds Air 3 (Rs-3,949)

Design

  • In-ear canal phone
  • In the Ear
  • Wireless

Features

  • Noise cancellation
  • Foldable Design
  • Inline Controls

Bluetooth

  • Version: 5.2
  • Range: 10 meter
  • Active Pairing

Battery

  • Battery Type: Li-ion
  • Talk time: 7 Hours
  • Standby time: 30 Hours

3. SoundPeats TruEngine SE (Rs-4,499)

Design

  • In-ear
  • In the Ear
  • Wireless

Features

  • Noise cancellation
  • Inline Controls

Bluetooth

  • Version: 5.0
  • Profiles: A2DP,AVRCP,HFP,HSP
  • Range: 10 meter

Battery

  • Talk time: 27 Hours
  • Standby time: 120 Hours
  • Charging time: 3.5 Hours

4. Boat Airdopes 701 ANC (Rs-3,990)

Design

  • In-ear canal phone
  • In the Ear
  • Wireless

Features

  • Noise cancellation
  • Inline Controls

Bluetooth

  • Version: 5.0
  • Range: 10 meter
  • BatteryTalk time: 5.5 Hours

5. Noise Buds Play (Rs-3,499)

Design

  • In-ear canal phone
  • In the Ear
  • Wireless

Features

  • Inline Controls

Bluetooth

  • Version: 5.0
  • Range: 10 meter

