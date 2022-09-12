Take A Look At 5 Best TWS Earbuds Under 5K

New Delhi: True wireless earbuds are the latest consumer technology that a large portion of the public admires. The budget truly wireless earbuds category is filled with several options. Let’s Find The Best Earbuds Under 5000 Available In India

1. JBL Wave 200 TWS (Rs-3,999)

Design

In-ear canal phone

In the Ear

Wireless

Features

Foldable Design

Inline Controls

Bluetooth

Version: 5.0

Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

Range: 10 meter

Battery

Battery Type: Li-ion

Talk time: 20 Hours

Charging time: 2 Hours

2. Realme Buds Air 3 (Rs-3,949)

Design

In-ear canal phone

In the Ear

Wireless

Features

Noise cancellation

Foldable Design

Inline Controls

Bluetooth

Version: 5.2

Range: 10 meter

Active Pairing

Battery

Battery Type: Li-ion

Talk time: 7 Hours

Standby time: 30 Hours

3. SoundPeats TruEngine SE (Rs-4,499)

Design

In-ear

In the Ear

Wireless

Features

Noise cancellation

Inline Controls

Bluetooth

Version: 5.0

Profiles: A2DP,AVRCP,HFP,HSP

Range: 10 meter

Battery

Talk time: 27 Hours

Standby time: 120 Hours

Charging time: 3.5 Hours

4. Boat Airdopes 701 ANC (Rs-3,990)

Design

In-ear canal phone

In the Ear

Wireless

Features

Noise cancellation

Inline Controls

Bluetooth

Version: 5.0

Range: 10 meter

BatteryTalk time: 5.5 Hours

5. Noise Buds Play (Rs-3,499)

Design

In-ear canal phone

In the Ear

Wireless

Features

Inline Controls

Bluetooth