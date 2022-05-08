Tajinder Bagga gets Punjab HC relief: No coercive action until May 10

Mohali: Hours after a Mohali court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which held an urgent hearing late on Saturday night.

“The HC has granted relief to Bagga, and has ordered no coercive action shall be taken against him till the next hearing on May 10,” said Bagga’s counsel, Senior Advocate Anil Mehta, who filed the plea seeking a stay on the arrest warrant. Bagga’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him is listed for May 10.

Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court held the hearing at his residence late on Saturday night.

The court in its order said, “Given the statement of the learned advocate general, Punjab, let the present application be listed along with the main case on May 10…and no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner till the next date.”