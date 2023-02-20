Tajikistan Avalanches: Death Toll Rises To 19

Dushanbe: The death toll from the series of avalanches that hit the mountainous eastern region in Tajikistan has reached to 19, authorities said on Monday.

“From February 15 to February 19, 200 avalanches, seven landslides and six rockfalls were recorded,” emergency services said in a statement.

“19 of our citizens lost their lives in avalanches.”

Officials say the town of Khorog, the capital of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, has been worst hit.

Dozens of houses are buried under snow, and some are completely destroyed.

Most of the impoverished Central Asian nation is covered by high mountains of the Pamir range, and avalanches and rockfalls are a constant hazard.