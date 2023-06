In the Taipei Open Badminton tournament, third seed HS Prannoy defeated Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto 21-9, 21-17 today to storm into men’s singles quarterfinals.

Earlier today, in another men’s singles pre-quarterfinals match, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was defeated by Chinese-Taipei player L.Y. Su 16-21, 17-21. In the Women’s Singles, Tanya Hemanth was defeated by Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying.