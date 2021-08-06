Tainted OSSC Official Found Running Insurance Business Since 2009

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development regarding the case of Private Secretary (PS) to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, the Vigilance department on Friday said that he was running an insurance business in the name of his wife since 2009.

During the course of the investigation, it has been revealed that Sahoo was running an Insurance business in the name of his wife since 2009 and was actively soliciting insurance policy subscriptions, officials informed.

“It has been ascertained that insurance policies of more than 900 subscribers have been solicited Sahoo till date. A number of these are suspected to be candidates of

various OSSC exams and it is alleged that he was influencing applicants to subscribe to such policies, ” an official said.

“So far, names of 21 subscribers have been traced in the list, who were also candidates of various OSSC conducted exams. The subscriber details are being scrutinised and further verification is being done to ascertain if candidates were being solicited by Sahoo for such insurance policies,” the official added.

“Bank transactions, investments in mutual funds and shares and payment of insurance policy premiums by Sahoo and his family members are being further verified,” further added the official.

Reportedly, a total of 114 admit cards of candidates of various OSSC examinations were found during the search conducted on the residential building of Sahoo at Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

During verification, the names of 107 candidates were not found in any select list. Further scrutiny is underway.