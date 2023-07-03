Tainted Officer Prasanta Rout’s 5-Day Remand Ends; Vigilance Finds 6 Benami Accounts, 3 More Plots

Bhubaneswar: Former additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur Parasanta Rout, who was arrested by vigilance in disproportionate asset case, was produced in court after his five-day remand ended today.

During the remand period, vigilance interrogated him and found three more plots including one at Bhadrak measuring an area of 1.15 decimal in the name of wife, two benami plots – one at Malipada, Bhubaneswar measuring an area of Ac. 0.16 decimal and another at Bhadrak measuring an area of Ac. 0.47 decimal.

Rout also confessed to have opened six benami accounts in the name of different persons and deposited Rs 1.2 Crore. This apart, one Bank locker at UCO Bank, Bhadrak was traced, a statement issued by vigilance informed.

Rout was arrested by Odisha Vigilance on June 24 and forwarded to special vigilance court in Sundergarh for possession of disproportionate assets worth over Rs.5 cr.

Rourkela Vigilance registered a case against Rout and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/ 12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.