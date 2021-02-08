Tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak, son Akash booked in three more fraud cases

Berhampur: Three more fraud cases have been registered against tainted IFS officer, Abhay Kant Pathak, and his son Akash at Golanthara police station in Ganjam district.

Earlier, arrested MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was also charged with three case of fraud. The Pathak father-son duo will be taken on police remand for quizzing relating to conning.

Reports said they will be produced before the SDJM court here on Tuesday. Besides, MLA Panigrahy was taken to Jharpara jail after he underwent Covid-19 test at Kukudakhandi CHC.