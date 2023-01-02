Tahira Kashyap Shares Throwback Maternity Pic For Son Virajveer’s Birthday

New Delhi: Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback maternity shoot picture with her actor-husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, as their son turned 11.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Tahira wrote, “It was a simple day at your father’s @ayushmannk terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend @vineetmodi clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too. I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday my winter baby (red heart and double pink heart emojis).”

Take A Look:

Ayushmann got married to Tahira in 2008 after dating for several years. The couple is blessed with son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka, who was born in 2014.