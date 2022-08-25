Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz Smartwatches Launched In India: Price & Specs

New Delhi: TAGG has launched two new smartwatches in India called TAGG Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz. Let’s see the new smartwatch’s price, availability and specifications details.

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra, Verve Max Buzz price in India

The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra has been priced at Rs. 3,499 and is currently available for purchase at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Tagg Verve Max Buzz is currently being sold on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999.

As mentioned earlier, The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra comes in four colour variants including Beige, Black, Blue, and Gold, while the Verve Max Buzz will be available in six colourways including Black, Blue, Gray, Gold, and Green.

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz Features

The Verve Connect Ultra sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an always-on display. Further, there is 600 NITS brightness with 368×448 Pixels HD Resolution. The Verve Max Buzz comes with a 1.81-inch display with 500 NITS Brightness and 320×386 pixels resolution.

Both smartwatches offer Bluetooth calling features. Users can answer calls with just a single tap. They further come with loudspeakers and an inbuilt microphone as well. Moreover, the inbuilt dial-pad and ability to save contacts help users make calls directly from their wrist.

Both the smartwatches feature over 120 sports modes including walking, running, and cycling among others. Further, they also come with multiple health trackers including a heart rate tracker, and SpO2 tracker among others.

The smartwatches have an IP67 rating, for water and dust resistance. So users can focus on their workout without worrying about sweat or dust.

The new Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Tagg Verve Max Buzz watch also come with the option to password-protect their smartwatches to ensure complete data protection. The wearables also include notification alerts, multiple reminders, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. Besides, there is a daily activity tracker, low power mode, 200+ watch faces, and app support for additional functionality with the TAGG Sports App.