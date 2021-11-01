Tadap Song ‘Tumse Bhi Zyada’ Teaser Out!

Mumbai: The makers of Tadap has unveiled a teaser of a new song titled Tumse Bhi Zyada on Monday. Tadap will hit the theatres on December 3.

The artist of the song is Pritam and Arijit Singh and is penned by Irshad Kamil. The song will be released on November 2.

Take a look at Tumse Bhi Zyada teaser:

The 24-second video gives a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between Ahan and Tara. Tara looks very gorgeous in a grey strappy top with dark blue denim pants. The look is put together with white shoes and open hair. This movie marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Ahan looks dashing in the teaser carrying a blue checks shirt with dark blue denim pants and black shoes. His look in the movie is very intense with the beard and messy hair. The duo can be seen riding on a bike as Tara is seen seating in front of Ahan, grabbing him tightly out of passion as he rides the bike.

Taking about the film, it is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The original film had starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The remake is helmed by Milan Luthria.

On the work front, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The action drama is releasing during Eid celebrations next year.