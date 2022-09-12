Tackle Afternoon Slump With These Effective Tips

New Delhi: We often feel sleepy or sluggish in the afternoon, especially after lunch. This ‘slump’ can manifest itself as frequent yawning, feeling fatigued or lethargic, irritable, and even unwanted cravings.

So, if you have been struggling with the same, here are some effective ways to beat the feeling, courtesy of gut microbiome specialist Shonali Sabherwal.

Take A Look at Her Post:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

</>

Here’s what she said.

*According to TCM (traditional Chinese medicine), a crunch helps wake up the brain. So having a snack with with meal should wake up your brain. Opt for nuts, makhanas, or some green capsicum with hummus.

*Never skip breakfast. Instead have one that is made from complex carbohydrate from a whole grain: millet porridge, brown rice poha, brown rice idlis/dosa.

*Engage in a some activity; even stretching helps. This helps boost energy.

*Scientists say that moving away from the task at-hand and just walking around helps boost creativity. Try it, said Sabherwal.