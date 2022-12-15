Tabu Sends A Bunch Of Flowers To Kiara Advani With A Sweet Message; Check Here

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Tabu and Kiara Advani starred in Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year which became the second most-grossing Bollywood film this year. Now Kiara Advani received a bunch of pink and white flowers with a special message from Tabu. The message read: “Dear Kiara, Sending you lots of love and my best wishes (a heart emoticon).–Tabu.”

Replying to this message, Kiara wrote, “Thank you @tabutiful ma’am. This is so sweet.” and attached a pink heart emoji.

Tabu’s message does not mention the purpose of sending flowers to the Lust Stories actor. Meanwhile, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. Stay tuned for more updates.