Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Promo Shares Glimpse Of New Taarak

New Delhi: The producers are all set to introduce the new Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), months after Shailesh Lodha’s exit from the show.

Sharing the promo they captioned it as, “Aakhir kaun kar raha hai Ganpati Bappa ki Aarti Janane ke liye dekhte rahiye (Who is doing the Ganpati arti? Stay tuned to find out) #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah, Mon-Sat raat 8:30 baje. #TMKOCMiniIndia #GokuldhamUniverse #Ganpati #GaneshChaturthi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

In the promo, Anjali Mehta (Taarak’s wife) can be seen walking away as we hear a man’s voice singing the Ganesha aarti at the society pandal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully on the small screen for 14 years now. The show features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta and several other actors. Earlier, Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, was rumoured to have quit the TV show.