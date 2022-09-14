Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sachin Shroff Makes Grand Entry As New Taarak

New Delhi: After Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently. The actor’s replacement, Sachin Shroff, made his grand entry on the show on Tuesday during the Ganpati episode.

Take a Look:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully on the small screen for 14 years now. The show features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta and several other actors. Earlier, Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, was rumoured to have quit the TV show.