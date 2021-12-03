Taapsee Pannu Starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ To Release On February 4

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu is all set to release on cricketer Mithali Raj’s birthday on 4 February 2022.

Taking to her social media handle, Star cricketer Mithali shared the movie’s poster and release date. She wrote: “Cannot express how grateful and excited I am to wake up to this amazing news! Kudos to everyone involved in the making of #ShabaashMithu. In theatres on 4|02|2022. @taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @srijitspeaketh @priyaaven @Viacom18Studios.”

<>

Cannot express how grateful and excited I am to wake up to this amazing news! Kudos to everyone involved in the making of #ShabaashMithu. In theatres on 4|02|2022.

@taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @srijitspeaketh @priyaaven @Viacom18Studios pic.twitter.com/mQNEOclLma — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 3, 2021

</>

Talking about the film, it is based on the life and career of Mithali Raj, who has the highest runs in women’s international cricket. The story will follow Mithali’s life including the highs and lows and setbacks that she faced along the way. The film also stars Vijay Raaz.

The movie is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom Studios.