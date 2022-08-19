Taapsee Pannu Starrer Dobaaraa Hits Theatres

Mumbai: Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, has hit the theatres today after screening at a number of film festivals. The film is an official remake of the Spanish mystery-drama film `Mirage`.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the film, helmed by director Anurag Kashyap, also stars Rahul Bhat, Pavail Gulati and Sukant Goel.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division of Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose.

The film also marks Kashyap and Pannu’s third collaboration after the 2018 hit ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019). The film also reunites Pannu and Pavail Gulati after their 2020’s critically-acclaimed film ‘Thappad’.

While the film has opened to good reviews from critics, it looks like it has failed to generate curiosity among the audience. Reportedly, Dobaaraa has registered only a 2-3 per cent occupancy in theatres on Day 1. Several early shows of the film has also reportedly been cancelled.