Taapsee Pannu shares her FIRST LOOK from Looop Lapeta

Mumbai: The gorgeous Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta.

Taking it to Instagram, Taapsee wrote, “Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi, and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta.” From the picture, it looks like the film will be thriller. Taapsee is seen wearing a green T-shirt and shorts and sitting on a commode.

The forthcoming thriller drama Looop Lapeta is helmed by Aaksha Bhatia and features Tahir Raj Bhasin in a prominent role. It is a Hindi remake of the German 1998 film Run Lola Run.

As reported the 1998 German original starred Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in the lead role. The story follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.