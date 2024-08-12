Taapsee Pannu Raises Bar with ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ franchise

Taapsee Pannu once again proves why she is the heart and soul of “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,” the eagerly awaited sequel that has captivated audiences.

Her performance, a masterful mix of intensity and vulnerability, not only sustains the franchise but elevates it to new heights. It’s no surprise that the film centres around characters willing to kill and lie for her character, Rani. She truly embodies the essence of a queen. Like its predecessor, this sequel thrives on Taapsee’s ability to explore complex characters, solidifying her as a formidable force in the industry.

Senior Trade Analyst Komal Nahta says: “Yet again, Taapsee Pannu shines in the role of Rani. She takes on challenging roles and delivers every time because she is one helluva natural actress. She can get into the skin of the character in film after film. It is, perhaps, for this reason that the ‘Hasseen Dillruba’ franchise is now unthinkable without her.”

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja added”Taapsee Pannu delivers a knockout performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. She commands the screen with a blend of seductive allure and raw vulnerability, driving the film’s success. The story may have more to tell, but Taapsee’s performance ensures the audience is left wanting more.”

The franchise is also trending on a leading OTT platform with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba being in the first place. With another stellar performance, Taapsee Pannu continues to dominate, ensuring that “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” remains a beloved franchise for years to come.