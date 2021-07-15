Taapsee Pannu Launches Production House Outsiders Films

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday announced her maiden production feature film “Blurr”

under her banner titled Outsiders Films.

Billed as an “edge-of-the-seat thriller”, “Blurr” will be directed by Ajay Bahl.

Pannu, who made the film announcement on Twitter, said she has backed the project along with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

