Taapsee Pannu
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Launches Production House Outsiders Films

By PragativadiNews 0 0

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday announced her maiden production feature film “Blurr”
under her banner titled Outsiders Films.

Billed as an “edge-of-the-seat thriller”, “Blurr” will be directed by Ajay Bahl.

Pannu, who made the film announcement on Twitter, said she has backed the project along with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 5128 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking