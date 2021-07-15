Taapsee Pannu Launches Production House Outsiders Films
Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday announced her maiden production feature film “Blurr”
under her banner titled Outsiders Films.
Billed as an “edge-of-the-seat thriller”, “Blurr” will be directed by Ajay Bahl.
Pannu, who made the film announcement on Twitter, said she has backed the project along with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.
TAAPSEE JOINS HANDS WITH ZEE… AJAY BAHL TO DIRECT… #TaapseePannu to star in #Blurr… Ajay Bahl [#BAPass, #Section375] will direct the thriller… Produced by #Zee Studios, Outsiders Films [#TaapseePannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya] and Echelon Productions [Vishal Rana]. #FirstLook pic.twitter.com/JugFRp6sjO
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2021
