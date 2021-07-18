Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah Start Shooting For ‘Blurr’

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu on Sunday started shooting for the new movie ‘Blurr’with actor Gulshan Devaiah. Both the stars shared pictures on social media from their first day of the shoot for Taapsee’s production debut.

Taapsee shared a photo of her on Instagram reading the film’s script and hinted that her character will be named Gayatri. In the picture, she can also be seen wearing a stylish Bvlgari watch along with a black top, matching trousers, and a multicolored long jacket. She captioned her post as, “Shubh Aarambh! Let’s do this Gayatri! #Blurr #Day1”.

Her co-star Gulshan Devaiah also took to Twitter and posted a happy picture with her from the sets. Along with the picture, he wrote, ‘“Mr & Mrs Blurr” @taapsee’. The actress was quick to repost it on her timeline and captioned it as, “The “Blurr”y couple ! #Blurr”

Taapsee, who has starred in thrillers like ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Badla’, among others, had earlier revealed that ‘Blurr’ will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Co-written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, the movie is being helmed by Bahl who has directed films like ‘Section 375’ and ‘BA Pass’.