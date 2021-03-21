T20I: India beat England by 36 runs, win series

Ahmedabad: India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday.

The visitors could only muster 188 for eight in 20 overs, in response to India’s target of 225 runs. The hosts were in top form, putting in an excellent start after being sent in to bat.

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India’s massive total of 224 for two.

Skipper Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan’s stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

Brief Scores:

India: 224 for 2 in 20 overs. (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64; Ben Stokes 1/26, Adil Rashid 1/31).

England: 188 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid malan 68, Jos Buttler 52; Shardul Thakur 3/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15).