T20 World Cup Set To Be Held In UAE

In the wake of COVID-19 infection, The T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in India, is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which holds the hosting rights of this year’s event, will inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard.

There will be no change in the dates for the T20 World Cup. The main league will start from October 24 and the final will be played mid-November. The schedule will not change keeping the existing FTP calendar in mind. The T20 World Cup was postponed last year due to the pandemic, BCCI said.

The ICC, in a statement, said that it has urged its management to focus on planning for the possibility of hosting the T20 World Cup in UAE.

“The ICC Board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East. A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played,” the ICC had said.