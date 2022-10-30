T20 World Cup: Pakistan Beats Netherland By 6 Wickets

Perth: Pakistan defeated the Netherland by six wickets in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards made 15.

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among wickets.

Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, reaching 95 for four.

Mohammad Rizwan made 49, while Brandon Glover (2/22) picked up two wickets for the Netherlands.

Brief Score: Netherlands: 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22).

Pakistan: 95 for 4 in 13.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49; Brandon Glover 2/22).