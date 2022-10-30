T20 World Cup: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat First Against South Africa

Perth: India will be eyeing to win the match against strong South Africa in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium today. Reportedly, the men in blue have won the toss and opted to bat first against the Proteas.

While Rohit Sharma leads India, Temba Bavuma is the skipper of South Africa. Both teams are part of group 2 in the tournament.

So far India has won both their games, however, South Africa was unlucky to have one match washed out while being on the verge of recording a 10-wicket win.

Playing XI – IND & SA

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje