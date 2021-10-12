T20 World Cup: India To Face England, Australia In Warm Up Matches
Dubai: As the T20 World Cup is about to start next week, Team India will be facing Australia and England in the two warm-up matches.
India will face England on October 18 and Australia on October 20.
A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – a precursor to a tournament promising excitement aplenty.
It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors – no spectators will be allowed attendance.
Those keen on closely studying players ahead of making their Dream11 fantasy teams during the tournament will be delighted to know eight of the 16 warm-up matches will be broadcast on Star, with highlights for these matches available on ICC’s digital platforms.
The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring all the eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.
|T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 1
|Date
|Time (GST)
|Match
|City
|12th Oct
|2pm
|Papua New Guinea v/s Ireland
|Abu Dhabi
|12th Oct
|6pm
|Scotland v/s Netherlands
|Abu Dhabi
|12th Oct
|6pm
|Bangladesh v/s Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|12th Oct
|6pm
|Oman v/s Namibia
|Dubai
|14th Oct
|10am
|Bangladesh v/s Ireland
|Abu Dhabi
|14th Oct
|10am
|Sri Lanka v/s Papua New Guinea
|Abu Dhabi
|14th Oct
|10am
|Scotland v/s Namibia
|Dubai
|14th Oct
|10am
|Netherlands v/s Oman
|Dubai
The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.
This set of fixtures will be broadcast on TV, laptops and mobile apps in India via Star Sports. In case you miss out on the matches, we have you covered – the highlights will be available on ICC’s digital platforms.
|T20WC 2021 Warm-Up Schedule – 2
|Date
|Time (GST)
|Match
|City
|18th Oct
|2pm
|Afghanistan v/s South Africa
|Abu Dhabi
|18th Oct
|2pm
|Pakistan v/s West Indies
|Dubai
|18th Oct
|6pm
|New Zealand v/s Australia
|Abu Dhabi
|18th Oct
|6pm
|India v/s England
|Dubai
|20th Oct
|2pm
|England v/s New Zealand
|Abu Dhabi
|20th Oct
|2pm
|India v/s Australia
|Dubai
|20th Oct
|6pm
|Pakistan v/s South Africa
|Abu Dhabi
|20th Oct
|6pm
|Afghanistan v/s West Indies
|Dubai