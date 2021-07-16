T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan To Face Off in Super 12s

Dubai: The upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup is sure to excite as traditional rivals–India and Pakistan have been paired with New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 of the Super 12, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.

The first-round matches will be split between two groups.

Group A has Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia, while Group B has Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, which will be played in the three UAE centres – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

“We are delighted to announce the groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. There are some great matchups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer,” ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice was quoted as saying in a release.

“With the groups for Round 1 and the Super 12 now confirmed, we take a closer look at every team, their history in the tournament, and their big match in the group stages. Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we selected the cutoff date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups. There is no doubt we will witness some highly competitive cricket when the event gets underway in just three months,” Allardice said.

The 2021 edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the UAE and Oman, moving away from its original destination – India. The tournament will get underway on 17 October and will conclude the following month on 14 November.