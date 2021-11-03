T20 World Cup: India Beat Afghanistan By 66 Runs

India Beat Afghanistan By 66 Runs

Afghanistan need 113 runs in 24 balls

Afghanistan have lost their top 5 inside the first 12 overs, going at just above run-a-ball in their chase of 211. Ravichandran Ashwin traps Gulbadin who is gone for 18.

Afghanistan Lose 3 Wkts, need 162 runs in 78 balls

Afghanistan lose their three wickets, while Shami sends Shahzad packing for a duck, Zazai follows suit as Bumrah gets his first scalp and Jadeja removes Rahmanullah in his 1st over.

Pandya-Pant Partnership Helps India To Set 211 Target For Afg

India 210/2 (20 overs) vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Rohit (74), Rahul (69), Pandya (35*). This is the highest total posted by any team in this tournament and India’s second highest in T20 World Cups after 218 vs England in Durban in 2007. An unbeaten 63-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya from just 21 balls takes India to 210/2, the highest score in the World Cup so far!

India cross highest score in T20 World Cup 2021

India have now crossed the highest total in this tournament. This is the second-highest total against Afghanistan in T20Is after 225/7 by Ireland at the same venue in 2013.

Pandya, Pant On Fire

Rishabh Pant and one-handed sixes have been a common thing now while Hardik Pandya’s long-handed blow hammering Afghanistan bowlers.

WICKET! KL Rahul b Naib 69 (48 balls)

KL Rahul tries to paddle one from Naib and is bowled.

WICKET! Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Janat 74 (47 balls)

Finally, a breakthrough for Afghanistan Rohit Sharma is gone after a wonderful knock of 74.

KL Rahul hits his 13th T20I fifty