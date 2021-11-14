T20 World Cup Final Live: Australia need 108 runs in 70 balls

Good finish to the powerplay by Adam Milne, concedes just 3 runs from his 2nd over after getting hit for 13 runs in his first over.

Back-to-back boundaries for Mitchel Marsh

Santner to Mitchell Marsh, Six! That is massive from the all-rounder. Darted on the pads. Marsh gets low and slog-sweeps it deep into the stands behind square leg. This is the 400th six of the tournament.

Boult spots Finch walking down and pulls it short. The Aussie skipper goes ahead with the pull but doesn’t connect well as he holes out in the deep to Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand finish with 172/4 in 20 overs

A Kane Williamson masterclass helps New Zealand to 172/4.

Williamson Departs after a satisfying knock

Josh Hazlewood stops Williamson’s knock. Hazlewood to Williamson, out Caught by Smith!! Lofted, no timing, straight to long-off. This is a good little phase for Australia. Williamson wanted to launch this full ball over long-off, but Hazlewood took pace off and Kane had to do the extra work. He tried, but he hit it to the fielder. This is a stunning inning from Kane Williamson.

BLACKCAPS post 144/2 after 17 overs

Mitchel Starc becomes the most expensive bowler of the tie as Kane Williamson Scores 22 from his over. The @BLACKCAPS have posted a score of 144/2 after 17 overs.

New Zealand have brought in Glenn Phillips at No. 4 and started dealing with boundaries. Kiwis crossed the hundred mark.

Kane Williamson gets to his fifty in just 32 balls

Hitting two consecutive sixes, New Zealand captain scores half-century.

WICKET! Adam Zampa gets Martin Guptill for 28

The first delivery of his third over, the leg-spinner gives the ball a bit of air. Martin Guptill, who had been struggling for timing, tries to break the shackles but he hits it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder.

At the halfway mark, NZ 57/1

New Zealand couldn’t have picked a worse time to lose a wicket! They had just taken 19 runs in the previous over off Starc, with Williamson smashing three consecutive fours. Guptill tries to clear the boundary off Zampa but holes out at deep mid-wicket.

Australia have kept the scoring on a leash after the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Kane Williamson’s two fours in the 9th over against Mitchell Marsh has made the scoreboard look slightly better.

Semies Hero Daryl Mitchell Departs, NZ: 30/1

The slower one from Josh Hazlewood gets the better of Daryl Mitchell, who edge one to Matthew Wade! A crucial wicket for Australia as the openers were looking in a good groove up until the wicket.

Unchanged Australia opt to bowl vs New Zealand

Aaron Finch has called it right on the night of the final and has opted to field first against New Zealand. New Zealand are forced into a change. Devon Conway, ruled out of the final with a broken hand, has been replaced by Tim Seifert who win don the gloves.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia are unchanged from the team that beat Pakistan in the thrilling semi-final.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia will be looking to get their hands on the coveted ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy for the very first time.