T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch SA vs IND Live

Melbourne: India will be looking to get one foot in the semi-finals by beating a strong South African team on Sunday at the Perth Stadium. India and South Africa are both unbeaten thus far in the tournament. However, while India have won both their games, South Africa were unlucky to have one match washed out while being on the verge of recording a 10-wicket win.

When will the India vs South Africa match be played?

The match will be played on 30th October, Sunday.

What is the venue for the India vs South Africa match?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth.

At what time will the India vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs South Africa match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel