T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches: India To Play Against Australia, New Zealand

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches will be held in Melbourne and Brisbane for all 16 teams.

The First Round teams will play their warm-up fixtures between October 10 and 13 with matches to be divided between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then take on Netherlands and Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Hosts and reigning champions Australia will play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba. India are also due to play New Zealand two days later at the same venue.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local):

10 Oct – West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11:00am

10 Oct – Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3:00pm

10 Oct – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7:00pm

11 Oct – Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7:00pm

12 Oct – West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7:00pm

13 Oct – Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11:00am

13 Oct – Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3:00pm

13 Oct – Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7:00pm

17 Oct – Australia v India, The Gabba, 2:00pm

17 Oct – New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2:00pm

17 Oct – England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6:00pm

17 Oct – Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm

19 Oct – Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba , 1:00pm

19 Oct – Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm

19 Oct – New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6:00pm