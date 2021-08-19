T20 World Cup 2021 Trophy Tour Begins Its Virtual Journey

New Delhi: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, begins its virtual journey around the globe today, inviting fans to take it to places it has never been before.

Carlos Brathwaite, the star of the last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, whose four consecutive sixes in the last over of the final against England helped the West Indies claim the title in 2016, will launch the Trophy Tour today, reciting a poem that aims to capture the essence of T20 cricket and celebrate the dreams and hopes of aspiring cricketers globally.

The poem, written by Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey, is voiced by Brathwaite and is available to view here.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy can be accessed virtually through a 3D augmented reality filter, housed on the official T20 World Cup Facebook and Instagram pages. Through this filter, fans are encouraged to get creative and take control of the tour, taking the trophy wherever they would like to. This could be their backyard, local cricket club or even a popular landmark in their city. The best of the fan-generated content will be collated and celebrated weekly on the T20 World Cup’s social media channels where fans can also win signed event merchandise.

Following the trophy’s virtual journey, the ICC is also launching a new weekly show featuring the 16 teams participating in the #T20WorldCup titled: Around the Wicket and will be available to view across the ICC’s digital and social media channels.

The light-hearted show will be hosted by Indian comedian and digital content creator Danish Sait, and will celebrate everything we love about T20 cricket, including its heroes. Around the Wicket will also invite fans to get involved and ask questions to some of their favourite T20 cricketers.