T20 World Cup 2021 Semi Final: New Zealand beat England to enter final

Dubai: New Zealand entered the T20 World Cup 2021 final by beating England by 5 wickets in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi. England set New Zealand a target of 167 in 20 overs.

The Kiwis struggled early in the chase, as they could only get to 36/2 by the end of the Powerplay. Pacer Chris Woakes jolted New Zealand by dismissing both Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson.

Chris Woakes (2/36) and Liam Livingstone (2/22) were the most successful bowlers for England. Earlier, invited to bat, England posted 166 for four riding on Moeen Ali’s 51 not out and some useful contributions from Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17). For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, England didn’t get the desired start as they lost both Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler quite early. The Three Lions struggled for fluency throughout, especially in the first half of their batting innings. Courtesy of the stand between Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan, England clawed their way back and the former made sure to take the total beyond the 160-run mark. However, things didn’t go according to the plan for them with the ball in the end overs and they ended up losing the knockout game.

Brief scores:

England: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 42; Tim Southee 1/24).

New Zealand: 167 for 5 in 19 overs (Daryl Mitchell 72; Liam Livingstone 2/22).