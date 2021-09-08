T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni Named As Mentor Of Team India

Mumbai: Former India captain MS Dhoni has been named as the mentor of India cricket team for the T20 World Cup, BCCI said on Wednesday.

“Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said during a virtual press conference wherein the squad was announced.

The T20 World Cup-winning former captain will stay with the Indian cricket team after completing his stint with the Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which will be played in the UAE from September 19.

MS Dhoni has been training with CSK in Dubai after reaching the UAE along with a few of his teammates in August. Despite retiring from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni has been actively playing for CSK in the IPL.

Notably, this will be Dhoni’s first stint as a member of the support staff of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni had previously mentored Jharkhand in domestic tournaments.