T20: Suryakumar’s Mighty Ton Takes India To  228/5

Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav today dominated the India-Sri Lanka T20 match at Rajkot with unbeaten century that powered India to a mammoth total of 228/5.

After completing his fifty 26 balls, Suryakumar took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He remained unbeaten on 112 off 52 balls, smashing nine sixes and seven fours in the process.

Shubman Gill was India’s second-higest scorer with a 36-ball 46, while Rahul Tripathi also scored 35 off 16 balls. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets, while Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped a wicket each.

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bat against the reigning Asian champions.