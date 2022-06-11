T20 Special Shuttle Service To Barabati: Know the bus timings

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) Saturday shared the timings of T20 Special Shuttle Service on two routes for the India-South Africa T20I match at Cuttack Barabati Stadium on 12th June.

For the T20 match between India & South Africa, CRUT is providing a Special Shuttle Service to Barabati Stadium from Master Canteen & Baramunda Bus Stand on 12th June, 2022.

Following is the detailed time schedule shared by CRUT:

T20 Special Shuttle Service will ensure that the visitors coming to the State Capital Bhubaneswar travel safely and conveniently to Cuttack Barabati Stadium to witness the much-awaited match between India and South Africa T-20 Match which will be held from 7PM to 11 PM on 12th June, 2022.

Cricket enthusiasts can now hop on a Mo Bus to reach the Barabati Stadium to cheer for their favorite players.