After the massive success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer, the makers have now unveiled the teaser for the highly anticipated title track, and it has taken everyone by huge surprise.

In an exciting development for the Indian music industry, T-Series, under the visionary leadership of Bhushan Kumar, is collaborating with global music icon Pitbull—known as Mr Worldwide and global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the title track of this highly anticipated Diwali release. This title track aims to blend Bollywood’s vibrant energy with international beats and features a stellar lineup of Indian musical legends.

Leading the charge with the title track is once again India’s heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, whose smooth dance moves and signature swag have already taken this track to another level, giving his fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for! His electrifying presence and new gliding dance steps promise to captivate audiences, making this track an instant crowd-pleaser. The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, celebrated for his chart-topping recreations, while the original composition comes from Pritam, whose melodies have made the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise iconic.

The powerhouse trio of Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series staple Neeraj Shridhar brings together a diverse blend of cultures and beats. Composers Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi masterfully create a sonic experience that combines modern beats with an unmistakable Indian vibe.

An Anees Bazmee film, initiated by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the legacy of the hit horror-comedy franchise. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, this much-anticipated horror comedy promises a perfect blend of scares and laughs.

With this sneak peek, excitement builds for the full track, which is set to release soon! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has always been synonymous with chart-topping music, and the title track for the third instalment promises to set new benchmarks with its unique blend of sounds, styles, and star power. Stay tuned for the grand release tomorrow.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...