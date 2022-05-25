T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture acquire rights to the story of The Tata family

Pune: T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture have jointly announced a huge project, which will be based on the Tata family.

The film is adapted from the ‘The Tatas: A Novel’, written by Girish Kuber.

T-Series announced, “T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are proud to have acquired the AV rights to the story of the legendary family that has been participation in nation-building for 3 generations.”

The Bhushan Kumar-led company has not yet revealed the format for the book’s screen adaptation, its post said that they have acquired the audio-visual rights to the story of the legendary family.

The novel chronicles the journey of each generation of the Tata family which invested in the expansion of its business interests and also helped in nation-building.

Jamsetji Tata with cousin RD Tata and sons Ratan Tata & Dorab Tata (nucleus of Tata group in early years) #JNTata pic.twitter.com/KxECDdEnox — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 2, 2015

Formed in 1868, the Tata brand is known for its value-based leadership. The salt-to-software group, which was set up by the then 29-year-old Jamsetji Tata, is one of the most diversified conglomerates in India.

The group also set up Tata Central Archives (TCA) as custodians of the Tata heritage. Through the records, TCA wants to set an example for leadership and values and inspire future generations.

The company celebrates March 3 as Founder’s Day on the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata who was born in 1839.

Currently, Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of the group and Ratan Tata is the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.