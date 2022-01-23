Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod, Wins Women’s Singles Title

New Delhi: Indian ace shuttler P V Sindhu outclassed Malvika Bansod in straight games to win her second women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist eased past her young compatriot in the final that lasted 35 minutes with 21-13 21-16 scoreline.

Seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also clinched the mixed doubles title with a straight game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Earlier, the men’s singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a ‘No Match’ after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.