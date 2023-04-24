Sydney Cricket Ground Gate Named After Sachin Tendulkar Unveiled On His 50th Birthday

Sydney: On the occasion of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, a gate named after him was unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday (April 24), PTI reported.

Tendulkar scored 785 runs in five Tests at the SCG at an average of 157, with a highest score of 241 not out. Tendulkar had named SCG as his favorite cricket ground outside India.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92,” Tendulkar said in a statement issued by the SCG as per PTI.

To mark 30 years of Brian Lara’s 277 at the SCG, a gate named after the legendary West Indies batsman was also unveiled. The two gates were unveiled by SCG Chairman Rod McGeoch and CEO Kerry Mather and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Players will now enter the ground through the Lara-Tendulkar gates. A plaque has also been installed at both these gates describing the achievements of these two players and their records at the SCG.

“It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian,” Tendulkar said.

“I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia and for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.” Lara, on his part, said: “I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia.” Tendulkar and Lara thus joined Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.

The Australian cricket team enters the field via the Don Bradman Gates between the Members and Ladies Pavilions, while the Arthur Morris and Alan Davidson Gates front Driver Avenue.

“Sachin Tendulkar’s record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara’s maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player,” Mather said.

“Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney.” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley added: “As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.

“Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground, for generations to come.” Later in the day, a special stand will be unveiled at the Sharjah cricket stadium in Tendulkar’s honour, it has been learnt.