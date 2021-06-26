Sydney Begins Week-Long Lockdown Amid Rise In Delta Variant Cases

Sydney: Authorities here have begun the week-long lockdown amid a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“From 6 pm today all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will go into lockdown,” said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state, of the two-week restrictions.

Meanwhile, Health officials have been alarmed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant first seen in India, noting instances of people passing on the virus during fleeting encounters in shops and then quickly infecting close family contacts.

They have flagged a string of new possible virus exposure sites, including a popular city bar, in addition to the scores of businesses and public places already identified as risks.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a crisis meeting with public health officials would be held later Saturday to decide whether expanding the lockdown to other areas of Sydney is needed or not.