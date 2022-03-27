Swiss Open: PV Sindhu wins women’s singles title, HS Prannoy loses men’s final

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan to win the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on Sunday. Sindhu outclassed Ongbamrungphan in straight games with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-8.

This is the 2nd title for PV Sindhu in Basel, where she won her maiden World Championships title in 2019. This is also the 2nd title of the 2022 season for Sindhu after she won the Syed Modi India International in January.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Thai. It was Sindhu’s 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings, having lost to the Thai only once — at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

Meanwhile, India’s HS Prannoy lost to Jonathan Chritie, 12-21, 18-21 to end his title drought in the men’s singles final in Basel.