Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth Storms Into 2nd Round

Basel: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday stormed into the second round of the Swiss Open at St. Jakobshalle here after he defeated Denmark’s Mads Christophersen.

Srikanth defeated Christophersen in straight games with 21-16, 21-17, scoreline.

On the other hand, the Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash against the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana with 17-21, 21-11, 21-18 scoreline.

However,mMixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.