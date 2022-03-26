Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semi-final

New Delhi: India’s Kidambi Srikanth entered into semi-final in the men’s singles semi-final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on Saturday after he defeated World No. 3 and second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a hard-fought three-game encounter.

The world No. 12 Indian will face fourth seed and Asian Games gold medallist, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Guntur thus joined compatriots P V Sindhu and HS Prannoy in the last four.