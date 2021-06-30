Swimmer Srihari Natraj Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics After FINA Approves Qualification Time

New Delhi: Swimmer Srihari Natraj officially booked the Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday after the sport’s world governing body FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time.

“…Srihari Nataraj Olympic qualification time of 53.77 (seconds) swam in the time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy is affirmed by FINA. SFI had put forward its representation to FINA for this. Srihari joins Sajan Prakash as India’s A qualification entry to Tokyo,” the Swimming Federation of India tweeted.

The Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time when two Indian swimmers will take part in the Summer Games after achieving a direct qualification.

Sajan Prakash had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic A standard in the men’s 200m butterfly in the same event.

While it will be Nataraj’s maiden Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be Prakash’s second appearance at the extravaganza, having represented India in Rio in 2016.