Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Creates National Record In 50m Backstroke, Wins Second Gold In Uzbekistan

Tashkent: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj created a national record in 50m backstroke at Uzbekistan Open Championship here.c It was Srihari’s third national record in two days.

Earlier this week, the Bengaluru swimmer had rewritten the national marks twice in 100m backstroke, his pet event.

The 20-year-old clocked 25.11 seconds to bag the top prize in the FINA-accredited Olympic qualifying event on Saturday night.

In 100m backstroke in which Srihari has already achieved the ‘B’ standard time for Tokyo Olympics, the Indian had clocked his personal best of 54.10s in the heats before bettering it to 54.07s in the final to win the gold.

Srihari missed the Olympic ‘A’ qualification mark in the event by just 0.22 seconds.

Swimmer Sajan Prakash also dazzled in the meet. He notched up gold medal-winning performances in all four categories he participated in.

Maana Patel and Suvana Baskar, who clocked a personal best of 30.28 seconds, took home the gold and silver respectively in the women’s 50m backstroke event.

Apart from Sajan and Srihari, four other Indian swimmers, Virdhawal Khade, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Makhija and Advait Page, have achieved the B standard for Tokyo Olympics in their respective categories.