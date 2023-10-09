Swiggy Launches Affordable Swiggy One Lite

New Delhi: Swiggy has announced Swiggy One Lite, an affordable version of Swiggy One, which offers benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services. Swiggy One Lite provides an array of benefits, including free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts at an introductory price of just Rs 99 for three months.

Benefits of Swiggy One Lite

The Swiggy One Lite membership comes loaded with perks that are sure to excite customers. Subscribers can enjoy a remarkable 10 free food deliveries for orders above Rs. 149, as well as 10 free Instamart deliveries for orders over Rs. 199. Additionally, members gain access to exclusive discounts, with savings of up to 30% available at over 20,000 restaurants, on top of regular offers. Moreover, Swiggy One Lite members can enjoy a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries for orders exceeding Rs. 60.

Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, explained the significance of this new offering, stating, “At Swiggy, we’re committed to enhancing convenience for our users. Our Swiggy One program, which combines multiple services, has already gained immense popularity. Now, with Swiggy One Lite, we are introducing a more affordable alternative to cater to a wider audience. This is especially beneficial for those who haven’t yet experienced the exceptional advantages of Swiggy One.”

At just Rs. 99 for three months, Swiggy One Lite provides outstanding value for its subscribers. On average, users are expected to receive at least a 6x return on their investment as they take advantage of the membership across food delivery, Instamart, and Genie services.

Swiggy’s move to bring Swiggy One Lite directly to consumers on its platform follows a successful collaboration with prominent brand partners in the telecom and banking sectors. These brands have been bundling Swiggy One Lite memberships with their own products, offering their customers a valuable membership program and introducing them to the unparalleled convenience of Swiggy.

Swiggy One Lite is poised to revolutionize the way customers experience convenience, making it more accessible and affordable for a broader audience. With its attractive benefits and competitive pricing, this membership program is set to become a game-changer in the realm of on-demand delivery services in India.