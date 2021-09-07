Swiggy Delivery Boy Arrested For Peddling Ganja In City

Bhubaneswar: Excise Mobile Squad on Tuesday arrested a delivery executive working for the online food ordering service ‘Swiggy’ on charges of peddling ganja in the city.

On receiving reliable information, the mobile squad conducted a raid and arrested the accused delivery boy, Premchandra Nayak, from his house at Kunjapatna Sahi in Old Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, police came to know that Premchandra had been peddling ganja hidden inside the bag provided by the online food aggregator ‘Swiggy’ to avoid suspicion.

Around 15 kg of cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs 75,000 has been seized from accused Premchandra, the police said and added that a case has been registered against under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

With curbs on smuggling of narcotics substances in the State Capital, mafia are now employing delivery boys working for online food aggregators to peddle contrabands in the around the city.