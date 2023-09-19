Sweta Kakkad, Anil Kumar Agrawal Sworn In As CCI Members

New Delhi: Lawyer Sweta Kakkad and retired police officer Anil Kumar Agrawal were sworn in as members of the Competition Commission on Tuesday.

Kakkad is also the first person from the private sector to become a member of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official.

Now, the regulator has quorum with Chairperson Ravneet Kaur and two members.

Kakkad, who has also served as Interim Chief Compliance Officer at WhatsApp, and Agrawal, a former police officer, were sworn in as members on Tuesday, according to posts by CCI on social media platform X.

The regulator also shared pictures of the two members being sworn in on Tuesday on the platform.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kakkad has more than two decades of litigation experience in commercial corporate litigation/mediator/arbitrator. She has also served as Interim Chief Compliance Officer at WhatsApp.

An IPS officer, Agrawal is a former Director General of Police and had also served as an Additional Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Deepak Anurag is expected to assume office as a member in the coming days, the official said.

Kaur took charge as the Chairperson in May.

The fair trade regulator is pursuing various cases, including those related to digital space, as well as dealing with all complaints related to GST profiteering.