Sweta Death Case: Parents Urge DCP For Fair Probe; Accused BF Soumyajit Moves Orissa HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Bhubaneswar: A week has passed since the death of a software engineer, Sweta Utkal Kumari, in Bhubaneswar, but the police are yet to take any in this case. Expressing displeasure over the tardy pace of the investigation, in this case, the parents of the deceased met DCP Prateek Singh demanding justice.

Today, Sweta’s father Sushant Das and her mother met the DCP and alleged that even though Sweta’s male friend Soumyajit came to the police station on the day of the incident, the police did not even call him for questioning again.

Her parents also urged the DCP to bring some of Sweta’s friends under the purview of investigation which could further uncover the truth behind their daughter’s death.

On the other hand, DCP Prateek Singh has assured the bereaved parents of Sweta that the police are investigating the case very seriously and from every angle to deliver justice.

Police have also seized a handwritten diary of Sweta in which she had narrated her growing relationship with Soumyajit and mentioned that they were going to tie the nuptial knot in the next few days.

Besides, some of Shweta’s friends have also opened up in front of the media. They told the media that they had been noticing a rift between Sweta and Soumyajit for the past few months. Sweta’s friends have blamed Soumyajit for the disturbances in their relationship.

Though Soumyajit had promised to marry Sweta, he started ignoring her after he quit his job and started pursuing MBA at a city-based institution. He used to ignore Sweta’s calls for days following which Sweta was going through a mental breakdown. Even his friends have suggested that Soumyajit took money from Sweta for pursuing higher studies.

While all eyes are on the police actions in the case, Soumyajit applied for anticipatory bail in the Orissa High Court on Thursday.