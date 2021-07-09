Sweet & Snacks Store Sealed Over COVID-19 Guideline Violation

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the South-East Zone police have seized a snacks store for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms at Saheed Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, BMC officials along with the South-East zone police conducted a raid and found the shop opened at Saheed Nagar where many customers were seen wearing masks improperly.

Following this, BMC sealed the shop and warned of dire consequences.